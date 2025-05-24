New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Idea Sends Michael Porter Jr To Detroit, ATL Swaps Bench Pieces, Denver Gets Depth
The offseason is here for 26 teams in the NBA. The conference finals have arrived and there are only four teams left alive with hopes of making it to the ultimate goal of winning a championship. Heading into this offseason, the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and Detroit Pistons are all searching for the next steps to take as a franchise, which is different for all three.
Atlanta is going to be a team worth watching. Most will point to a potential Trae Young trade, but that does not appear likely (for now) and Atlanta may move forward with this core of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. If the Hawks decide to do that, they need to improve their bench in a big way this offseason. Due to the NBA's CBA and apron rules, you are going to be seeing a lot more three-team trades between teams so salaries can move around. Atlanta could try to attach themselves to a big deal and add some pieces to their bench if they opt to move forward with this starting five. The Hawks need interior defense, frontcourt depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. This is not a great free agent class to be filling those needs, so could the Hawks look to the trade market? NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Denver is going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason. After firing former head coach Michael Malone and former GM Calvin Booth, Denver made it farther than anyone thought and took Oklahoma City to seven games, but it is clear this team does not have enough depth around Nikola Jokic. They are limited in the assets they can give up, but they have two first-round picks, and Michael Porter Jr. Porter Jr helped them win a title two years ago, but he might be moved to try and get more pieces. With his contract, injury history, and poor defensive play, who will trade for him? Denver may have to attach an asset to go along with him.
Detroit was the surprise team in the NBA this season, tripling their win total from the year before and earning the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham was named to the All-NBA third team, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren took steps forward this past season, and the team did all of this without emerging guard Jaden Ivey, who missed a good chunk of the season. With Ivey back, plenty of cap space and assets to trade, could Detroit look to take a leap this offseason?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Marcus Sasser and Peyton Watson
Pistons Receive: Michael Porter Jr, Zeke Nnaji, Dario Saric, Julian Strawther, Kobe Bufkin and a 2027 2nd-round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Nuggets Receive: Tobias Harris, Terance Mann, Georges Niang, Simone Fontecchio, a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2031 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They add two young players with upside to their bench. Mann was a bit of a disappointment after coming over from the Clippers and Niang struggles on defense. Sasser is heading into his third season and has played 128 games in two seasons with the Pistons. He can take over as the lead backup guard for Bufkin, who has been unable to stay healthy. Sasser is a 37.8% three-point shooter for his career and has averaged nearly 3.0 APG in just 17.0 MPG. Watson is another wing for the Hawks to surround Trae Young with and Watson is a solid rebounder and the Hawks can develop his other skills. Denver may look to get more veterans and swap Watson out. They get off of Mann's contract and stay under the tax, clearing the way for more moves.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Are they any better after this trade? The answer might be a resounding no and both Watson and Sasser might not be ready for bigger roles. The Hawks need to show improvement this season and may not want to rely on youth off the bench. Mann and Niang provide veteran leadership and experience.
Why the Pistons do this trade: They could use a wing who can shoot and provide more spacing around Cunningham. Porter Jr is younger than Harris and only has two years left on his contract. Saric and Nnaji may not provide much, but Bufkin can fill in for Sasser and if healthy, he may prove to be a steal.
Why the Pistons don't do this trade: They might be looking to make a bigger splash this offseason. With Cleveland failing in the postseason again and the Jayson Tatum injury, there is open room for a team to make a big jump in the East. Does getting Porter Jr do that? If Bufkin can't stay healthy, there is no other impact player in the trade.
Why the Nuggets do this trade: They swap MPJ for Harris and add three better bench options to use. Mann, Fontecchio, and Niang are all veterans and would be upgraded over what they had. They keep their first-round picks and could use them to make other moves while also moving off of the Nnaji and Saric deals.
Why the Nuggets don't do this trade: When healthy, Porter Jr is better than Harris and while Mann, Fontecchio, and Niang are upgrades, they are flawed as well. How much better is Denver after this move?