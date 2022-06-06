Atlanta Braves Player Copying Trae Young's Celebration

Skip to main content
Ronald Acuna Jr. Copying Trae Young's Celebration

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

When Ronald Acuna Jr. went down with an ACL tear in July 2021, it felt like the season was over for the Atlanta Braves. Yet, against all odds, they went on to win the World Series and bring the city its first major title since 1995. 

Even better, the 24-year-old phenom is back in the Braves lineup and has not disappointed. Acuna is batting .313 with an OBP of .408 and has knocked 3 home runs in just 26 games this season. 

As you can see in the tweet above, Acuna is doing it all in style. In a recent interview with Bally Sports, Acuna discussed adding to his already stacked homerun celebration. Now he's incorporating Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young's patented shiver into his repertoire.

This is far from the first time that Acuna and Young have shown each other respect. When Acuna made his season debut in late April, he rolled into Truist Stadium wearing a number 11 Young jersey. 'Ice Trae' was quick to reciprocate the love on Twitter.

But the story gets better from there. Not only did Young use his Twitter account to shout out Acuna, but according to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Acuna said Young was among the many players from other teams who texted him since he got the news of Acuna's return at 1 a.m.

Recently, Young shared the origin of his 'Ice Trae' nickname on a podcast with Chicago Bulls legend Stacey King. Given the moniker, it only makes sense that he adds a little shiver to his on-court celebrations.

Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a three point shot against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young does his shiver celebration after making a clutch shot.

It's cool that the city of Atlanta has so many talented young stars to cheer for, but it's even better that they are tight-knit and support one another. Between the Braves defending their world championship and the Hawks looking to get back to contender status, it will be an exciting summer in Atlanta.

With the 2022 NBA draft in less than three weeks and free agency shortly after, it's going to get wild. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Jun 27, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park.
