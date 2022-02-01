Recap

Not only is Trae Young an MVP-caliber player, but he is the heart and soul of the Atlanta Hawks. So when it was announced that he was out tonight due to right shoulder soreness, we knew it would be an uphill battle. Although Young does look fly in his Balmain sweater and iced out chains, it doesn't have the same effect as when he's in uniform.

Of course, Young's absence is acutely felt on offense. Tonight highlighted how dependant the Hawks post players are on the All-Star point guard. John Collins and Clint Capela were held to 6 points each. It was also another glaring example of why the Hawks need a second All-Star on the roster.

While the Hawks frontcourt struggled, their shooting guards thrived. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points. Although he didn't provide the same level of offensive production, Onyeka Okongwu did go for 9 points and 9 boards.

If Young's absence was the most important reason for the loss, the second has to be the outside shooting of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors shot 18-36 (50%) from deep. Gary Trent Jr. went off for 31 points, while Pascal Siakam ate inside the paint with 25 points.

Post-Game Interviews

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan praised his opponents. "I thought they were the aggressive team. They played their game. They established their defense with the pressure. Made it difficult for us all night long, challenging every catch, every dribble for us. I thought their pressure bothered us. Sixteen turnovers and didn't really get anything clean."

Bogdan Bogdanovic gave some insight from the player's perspective. "They play drive-and-kick; they play that extra drive and extra kick. So they did a pretty good job of sucking us all into the paint and looking at the rim. Looking like they were going to finish with a lay-up, but kicking it out. Especially that O.G. three from the corner was a big three."

The Hawks are off the next two days. Thursday night, they host the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Kevin Huerter - 26 PTS (5-6 3PT)

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 18 PTS, 5 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 17 PTS, 5 REB

Raptors Leaders

Gary Trent, Jr. - 31 PTS, 6 REB

Pascal Siakam - 25 PTS, 6 REB

Fed VanVleet - 16 PTS, 11 AST

