Trae Young Welcomes Drake London to Atlanta

Trae Young Weighs In on Atlanta Falcons Draft Pick

The Hawks point guard welcomed Drake London to Atlanta.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being only 23 years old, Trae Young is the unofficial ambassador for the city of Atlanta. The Hawks point guard always takes time out of his busy schedule to welcome newcomers to his city. Last night during the NFL Draft, Young sent a congratulatory tweet to the newest Falcons player, first round pick Drake London.

As a former Oklahoma Sooner, Young knows his college football. He often weighs in on the action on Saturdays in the fall. As usual, his football analysis is correct. The former USC Trojan is a bad man on the field and will likely be catching touchdown passes in Atlanta for years to come.

The 6'5", 210-pound wide receiver was named the 2021 PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year. London was also on the Trojans men's basketball team where he was teammates with Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu. The 20-year-old uses his big frame and elite athleticism to shake off defenders and leave them in the dust.

Since Young's season is over, he has been quite active on Twitter. In addition to welcoming London to Atlanta, Young tweeted about Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green as well as shouting out Braves outfield Ronald Acuna Jr. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

