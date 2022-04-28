Quotes from Atlanta Hawks Exit Interviews

Skip to main content
Recapping Atlanta Hawks Exit Interviews

Recapping Atlanta Hawks Exit Interviews

The Hawks enter an important offseason.

© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks enter an important offseason.

One Quote from Each Exit Interview

Nate McMillan

Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan follows the action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Nate McMillan praised his players battling for through injuries: "I told them last night, 'I appreciate it, I respect it that they gave us all that they had and they left all that they had on the floor.' I feel like they've done that all season long."

Travis Schlenk

Dec 27, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on the future of the roster. "Last summer, a lot of our guys were under contract, had multi-year deals. This year, we have more free agents on the roster. There will be more turnover because that's just the way the NBA works."

Trae Young

Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the court before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings at State Farm Arena.

When asked about potential moves this offseason, Trae Young struck an optimistic tone. "We'll see what the front office does. Whoever I'm with, I feel we can win."

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a three point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.

When asked about the NBA, Bogdan Bogdanovic said, "All about efficiency - everyone can score... it's only going to get better and tougher, that's my experience."

Clint Capela

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

When asked about lessons learned from this season, Clint Capela said, "You learn that you have teams coming harder for you, teams waiting for you ... You learn how hard it is to get where you were the year before, and no one is guaranteed to go back there the year after."

Delon Wright

Delon Wright is the 11th Hawks player to enter the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

When asked about his spot in the rotation, Delon Wright admitted to being unhappy at times. "That's why I was so frustrated to begin the year. They told me to be patient."

Danilo Gallinari

Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

When asked how he was feeling, Danilo Gallinari said, "I felt great. My body felt great. I'm very happy with the way that I was able to play all these games and sustain the season."

De'Andre Hunter

Apr 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after making a three point shot over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.

When asked about his health, De'Andre Hunter said, "My back was actually hurting me for a while. I was playing through it, but my knee and my wrist, it's fine. It was tough, but I was just trying to play."

Kevin Huerter

Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

When asked about the team's struggles, Kevin Huerter said, "We didn't start the way we wanted to. All year was an uphill battle."

Onyeka Okongwu

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward-center Onyeka Okongwu (17) gestures after scoring a basket against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

When asked about his summer plans, Onyeka Okogwu made it clear he wanted to improve his game. “The next time you see me I will have a jump shot.”

John Collins

Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts to a call by referee Tom Washington (49) against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

When asked about improving next season, John Collins said, "Step number one is avoid the play-in."

Jalen Johnson

Mar 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

After playing historically low minutes during his rookie season, Jalen Johnson said he wanted to play in the NBA Summer League in July.

Skylar Mays

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays (4) drives against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.

After finishing his second season in the league, Skylar Mays said that he is having a minor procedure done on his shooting hand to start the offseason.

Sharife Cooper

Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

Rookie Sharife Cooper called being drafted by the Hawks a "blessing" because he could do things like visit his grandmother's house.

Lou Williams

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) gestures as he returns to the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Lou Williams did not participate in exit interviews. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old indicated he would likely retire after the season.

Gorgui Dieng

Oct 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Backup center Gorgui Dieng did not participate in exit interviews.

Recommended For You

Key Offseason Dates for Hawks

Hawks 2021-22 Season Autopsy

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan (left) talks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
News

Quotes from Atlanta Hawks Exit Interviews

By Pat Benson48 seconds ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins center Clint Capela (15) and guards Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Trae Young (11) react after the Hawks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena.
News

Key Offseason Dates for Atlanta Hawks

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and head coach Nate McMillan both spoke on the rise in COVID cases in the NBA on December 17, 2021.
News

Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 Post-Mortem

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Takeaways from Hawks Game 5 Loss to Heat

By Pat BensonApr 27, 2022
Apr 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Miami Heat End Atlanta Hawks Season in 4-1 Series Victory

By Pat BensonApr 26, 2022
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) talk on the court during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.
News

Heat Without Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry in Game Five

By Pat BensonApr 26, 2022
J.R. Smith has become a standout student-athlete since retiring from the NBA.
News

Lou Williams Praises J.R. Smith on Twitter

By Pat BensonApr 26, 2022
Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
News

TV, Stream, Listen, & Odds for Hawks vs. Heat Game 5

By Pat BensonApr 26, 2022