Quotes from Atlanta Hawks Exit Interviews

Recapping Atlanta Hawks Exit Interviews
One Quote from Each Exit Interview
Nate McMillan
Nate McMillan praised his players battling for through injuries: "I told them last night, 'I appreciate it, I respect it that they gave us all that they had and they left all that they had on the floor.' I feel like they've done that all season long."
Travis Schlenk
Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk on the future of the roster. "Last summer, a lot of our guys were under contract, had multi-year deals. This year, we have more free agents on the roster. There will be more turnover because that's just the way the NBA works."
Trae Young
When asked about potential moves this offseason, Trae Young struck an optimistic tone. "We'll see what the front office does. Whoever I'm with, I feel we can win."
Bogdan Bogdanovic
When asked about the NBA, Bogdan Bogdanovic said, "All about efficiency - everyone can score... it's only going to get better and tougher, that's my experience."
Clint Capela
When asked about lessons learned from this season, Clint Capela said, "You learn that you have teams coming harder for you, teams waiting for you ... You learn how hard it is to get where you were the year before, and no one is guaranteed to go back there the year after."
Delon Wright
When asked about his spot in the rotation, Delon Wright admitted to being unhappy at times. "That's why I was so frustrated to begin the year. They told me to be patient."
Danilo Gallinari
When asked how he was feeling, Danilo Gallinari said, "I felt great. My body felt great. I'm very happy with the way that I was able to play all these games and sustain the season."
De'Andre Hunter
When asked about his health, De'Andre Hunter said, "My back was actually hurting me for a while. I was playing through it, but my knee and my wrist, it's fine. It was tough, but I was just trying to play."
Kevin Huerter
When asked about the team's struggles, Kevin Huerter said, "We didn't start the way we wanted to. All year was an uphill battle."
Onyeka Okongwu
When asked about his summer plans, Onyeka Okogwu made it clear he wanted to improve his game. “The next time you see me I will have a jump shot.”
John Collins
When asked about improving next season, John Collins said, "Step number one is avoid the play-in."
Jalen Johnson
After playing historically low minutes during his rookie season, Jalen Johnson said he wanted to play in the NBA Summer League in July.
Skylar Mays
After finishing his second season in the league, Skylar Mays said that he is having a minor procedure done on his shooting hand to start the offseason.
Sharife Cooper
Rookie Sharife Cooper called being drafted by the Hawks a "blessing" because he could do things like visit his grandmother's house.
Lou Williams
Lou Williams did not participate in exit interviews. Earlier this year, the 35-year-old indicated he would likely retire after the season.
Gorgui Dieng
Backup center Gorgui Dieng did not participate in exit interviews.
