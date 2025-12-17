NBA Insider Not Optimistic The Hawks Can Offer A Trade Package Good Enough For Anthony Davis

While the most talked-about player in the potential trade market in the NBA right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis is flying under the radar. A lot of analysts around the NBA have pointed to the Hawks as one of the teams that could make a trade for Antetokounmpo if he becomes available. What about Davis? That is something that has not been mentioned, at least until this week

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania wrote last Tuesday that the Hawks are expected to be a contender to trade for Davis, along with the Raptors and the Pistons.

"Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, another former NBA champion, is expected to be a critical trade target of several teams, including many of the East's contenders. The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors are expected to be suitors for Davis, league sources told ESPN.

The Mavericks are open to exploring the trade markets for Davis, center Daniel Gafford and guards Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, sources said. Davis' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has met with Mavericks interim co-general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi and requested clarity about whether the franchise wants to extend Davis in the offseason or trade him ahead of the deadline. Finley and Riccardi stated the franchise wants to keep its options open and view how the team plays for the next few weeks. They have not ruled out the possibility of an extension.

The Pistons (19-5), Raptors (15-10) and Hawks (14-11) represent high-level threats in the East and are having seasons that give hope that a player like Davis -- a 10-time All-Star who has spent his entire career in the Western Conference -- can elevate them into a viable championship-quality team.

Davis, who turns 33 in March, will become eligible Aug. 6 to sign up to a four-year, $275 million max extension. The extension would pay him $76 million in his age-37 season. Without an extension, he can be a free agent in 2027 if he declines his $62.8 million player option that offseason."

Today, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Hawks have been one of the top teams in pursuit of Davis, but there is not a lot of optimism about a deal getting done with the Mavericks:

"The teams most interested to date, according to league sources, are Toronto and Atlanta.

Beyond the well-known fact that the Hawks have zero intention to make the 2026 first-round pick coming their way from New Orleans available, I'm not hearing much optimism at the moment that Atlanta can get anywhere near a package that would tempt Dallas. The Hawks can really only make a credible bid for a high-salaried player by parting with Trae Young or Kristaps Porziņģis. On top of the ongoing uncertainty regarding Porziņģis' battle with illness, I don't see Young as a target for the Mavericks. Not when they remain committed to Kyrie Irving.

Sources say Dallas, furthermore, is not at all interested in just shedding Davis' contract, which is essentially the same deal as Antetokounmpo's in Milwaukee. The Mavericks have maintained to date that they would only be willing to part with the centerpiece of their infamous Doncić deal last February if the trade brings back a return of real consequence."

Could the Hawks trade for Davis?

Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Davis is under contract for this season, next season, and has a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-2028 season. Charania mentioned that he is eligible for a massive four-year, $275 million max extension that would pay him $76 million when he turns 37,.

Due to his injury history and age, that is not an extension that the Hawks would be interested in given general manager Onsi Saleh's short track record of having optionality and flexibility.

I do think that for the right offer, the Hawks should be interested in Davis for the remainder of his current contract. Atlanta has a talented, young team that is below the luxury tax and there are ways to acquire Davis that would keep them there or below the first apron.

A trio of Young, Davis, and Jalen Johnson would be among the best in the league and the Hawks could still have Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Davis would raise the ceiling of this team and in a wide open Eastern Conference, it might be the difference if he could stay healthy. The Hawks have plenty of assets and options right now and could make a big deal like this if it is for the right price.

