Would Trading For Anthony Davis Save the Hawks Season?

Things are not going well for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has lost six straight games and 10 of their last 12. They have gone 2-10 in the month of December and have gone from Eastern Conference Playoff team to only one game in front of the 11th place team. Whether it is defense or their lack of size at the center position, the Hawks have a lot of problems that they need to solve if they hope to get back in the playoff race.

If they want to take a big swing to try and solve both of those problems, there might not be a better target than Mavericks center Anthony Davis. Davis has been on the trade block for most of this season, and the Hawks have been rumored to be one of his suitors.

Most aggressive suitor?

A new report from NBA insider Marc Stein suggests that the Hawks appear to be the most aggressive team going after Davis:

"The Hawks are a real-deal suitor for Davis. Just how far, though, are they willing to go in terms of a Davis offer?





Haynes also reported that Trae Young would not be included in such a swap, but that creates potential financial obstacles for a franchise not exactly known for lavish spending.



Davis is owed $58.5 million next season and is likewise known to be eager to secure an extension in August when he becomes eligible for one ... whether that's with the Mavericks or a team that acquires him.



Young, however, holds a $49 million player option for 2026-27. There is a growing belief leaguewide that the Hawks are more open to trading him away than they've ever been, but what happens to their payroll if no such trade materializes and Young winds up exercising that option? Can the Hawks dare to find out by trading for Davis this winter without Young exiting at the same time?



Hard to imagine that.



The Hawks nonetheless do appear to be the most determined suitor for Davis at this juncture with just under six weeks to go until the Feb. 5 trade buzzer."

If the reports are true, would adding Davis save the Hawks season?

He would no doubt help, but I don't know if the Hawks would be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. However, Davis is very good (when healthy) and the East is wide open, so it might not be a bad gamble on the Hawks part to try and add an elite level player like Davis.

The biggest problems the Hawks have right now could be solved by adding Davis. They lack size, interior defense, and rebounding right now and Davis would solve a lot of those problems. He is still an elite defender and rebounder and could either work as the power forward next to Onyeka Okongwu or play center, which he has been reluctant to do in the past.

What would the team look like?

If the Hawks did trade for Davis, what exactly would the team look like?

If Chris Haynes report is correct and Trae Young is not expected to be in any potential deal for Davis, then here is what a trade could look like:

Hawks receive: Anthony Davis and Naji Marshall

Mavs receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, Zaccharie Risacher, two draft picks

The Hawks would then have a lineup of Young, Dyson Daniels, Marshall, Jalen Johnson, and Davis or it could be Young, Daniels, Johnson, Davis, and Okongwu.

The Hawks frontcourt depth would still be a concern though which is why I think that if the Hawks did trade for Davis, it might not be the only trade they make. Not only that, but Marshall would be the only viable small forward on the roster with Risacher gone.

Davis is still an elite level player who would raise the ceiling for the Hawks this season and make them better. With how open the East appears to be maybe it is enough to make a run at the Finals if things broke right. Still, there are plenty of concerns beyond this season if the Hawks added Davis. He has injury concerns and reportedly wants a max contract extension. Those should be the two biggest concerns for the Hawks, on top of what the rest of the team will look like.

The next six weeks are going to be full of rumors and reports. Onsi Saleh has done a good job helping to shape the future of the Hawks in his short time as the GM and will have some decisions to make as February approaches.

