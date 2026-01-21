Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Grizzlies)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has played in just 19 games this season due to various injuries, including multiple calf issues, but he's off the injury report for Wednesday night's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

That's great news for the Grizzlies, as Morant made a triumphant return to the lineup in the team's game in London on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. The two-time All-Star had 24 points, five rebounds and 13 assists in 28:24 of playing time, shooting 7-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

It was a step in the right direction for Morant, who has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of this year's deadline. The Grizzlies star has struggled to stay healthy, and he has not looked like the All-NBA player he was just a few seasons ago.

Overall, Morant is averaging19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and just 23.5 percent from beyond the arc. If he's not able to score the ball more efficiently, Morant's value as an offensive player certainly isn't as high as it used to be.

The Grizzlies currently hold the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference, but they are favored at home in this matchup with the Hawks.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Morant as he is set to play in his 20th game this season.

Best Ja Morant Prop Bet vs. Hawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja Morant 8+ Assists (-177)

There are multiple ways to bet on Morant as a passer in this game, but I'm going to move his assists prop from 8.5 (-102 to go OVER) to 8+ on Wednesday night and lay a little more juice.

This season, the Grizzlies guard is averaging 14.7 potential assists, turning those into 7.8 actual assists per night. He's picked up eight or more dimes in 11 of his 19 games this season, and he has double-digit assists in three of his last five matchups.

Now, those matchups are spread out over a long period of time due to his injuries, but he's still been an impressive passer all season.

Atlanta ranks just 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 16th in defensive rating. The Hawks allow 119.0 points per game (25th in the NBA), so Morant should be able to find his teammates quite often in this matchup.

After a 13-assist showing in his first game back, Morant is worth a look in a favorable matchup at home on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

