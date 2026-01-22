Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a winning streak snapped on Tuesday night, just one day after they lost Jimmy Butler for the season due to a torn ACL.

Now, Golden State is set as a road favorite on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks, who blew out the New York Knicks on Monday to win their third game in a row. Dallas is likely going to miss the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference, but it is starting to show some signs of life behind rookie sensation Cooper Flagg.

Meanwhile, Golden State is suddenly in trouble when it comes to the Western Conference playoff race, as it currently sits in eighth and could fall with Butler sidelined for the rest of the season.

Curry has played at an All-NBA level this season, but Golden State’s offense has a lot of questions with Butler not longer available as a secondary option.

Here’s a breakdown of this Western Conference clash, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors -5.5 (-110)

Mavericks +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Warriors: -218

Mavericks: +180

Total

234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Warriors record: 25-20

Mavericks record: 18-26

Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – out

Seth Curry – out

Malevy Leons – out

LJ Cryer – out

Gary Payton II – questionable

Mavericks Injury Report

Anthony Davis – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Kyrie Irving – out

Dante Exum – out

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Daniel Gafford – questionable

Ryan Nembhard – probable

Miles Kelly – questionable

Warriors vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Steph Curry UNDER 4.5 3-Pointers (-137)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why Curry could be a fade candidate against this Dallas defense:

As crazy as it may seem, I’m fading Steph Curry in the Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks matchup on Thursday night.

Curry is shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range on an NBA-high 11.5 attempts per game, but I don’t love this matchup against Dallas.

The Mavericks are a top-10 team in defensive rating this season, and they rank No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 2 in opponent 3s made per game. Curry shot 4-for-8 from deep against the Mavs on Christmas, but he did not clear this prop.

Overall, the star guard has five or more made 3-pointers in just 15 of his 35 appearances this season. So, against arguably the best 3-point defense in the NBA, I think this line may be a little high on Thursday.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The Warriors have cleared this total in four games in a row, and they did combine for 242 points with the Mavericks in their meeting on Christmas Day.

While these teams both rank in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating, the Mavs have pushed the pace a lot this season (No. 5 in the league), which could lead to a high-scoring affair in Dallas.

Even with Jimmy Butler out, Golden State still scored 127 points in its last game against the Toronto Raptors, but it also gave up 145 points in the loss.

I don’t think Dallas will have that big of an offensive showing, but Butler was an important two-way player for this Warriors team. If the Mavs control the pace in this one, I wouldn’t be shocked if these teams play into the 120s on Thursday.

Pick: OVER 234.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

