Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks' Loss Against The San Antonio Spurs

The Hawks came into this one having lost their last home game against the number one team in the Eastern Conference. After losing this heart-breaker to the Spurs, the Hawks fall to 7-3 on the road this season, with the next game coming against the last-place New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference Saturday.

1. Hawks big third quarter swing

7-9 from three in the third quarter



17-32 from three for the game



tie game https://t.co/GBHaQ7wpEZ — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 21, 2025

While the Hawks didn't have their best start in this one, they bounced back in the third quarter, going on a run to tie the game after being down 19. This came off really hot shooting from three-point range and went nearly flawless in the third quarter from deep as Alexander-Walker led the way at the time with six three-pointers.

2. Sloppy start for the Hawks in the first half

Gotta hit back in the second half pic.twitter.com/8udIisyJXl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 21, 2025

While the Hawks had a good response to start the second half, it didn't go that way to start the game, as they found themselves falling into a double-digit hole at the break. The Hawks very well had their worst defensive performance of the season, and it showed when they gave up a season-worst 46 points in the second quarter off a 26-7 run by the Spurs. This run came as the Hawks gave up 54 points on the Spurs' first 37 possessions, on 50% shooting from the field and 44% from three-point range in the first half.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

TURN ME UP NICKEIL!!! — Zach Langley (@langleyatl) November 21, 2025

Nickeil is SIZZLING



6 threes tonight & 3-3 in the quarter pic.twitter.com/aBVVRKF3eA — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 21, 2025

The central standout for the Hawks in this one was Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who went off for a career-high performance. Tonight, Alexander-Walker finished with 38 points, 25 of which came in the second half of this one, his highest scoring game since January of 2022. He also finished with four rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and eight made three-pointers. His shooting splits for the night were 76/100/80%.

4. Fourth quarter disappearance

The Hawks took their first lead of the second half at 101-100.



It lasted for 13 seconds.



10-0 run for the Spurs since then. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 21, 2025

While the Hawks looked significantly better at the start of the second half, they also struggled after taking the lead in the fourth quarter, as the offense slowed. The Hawks would go cold late in the fourth quarter after taking the lead, allowing a 10-0 run, and the only form of consistency on offense came from Alexander-Walker. The Hawks mainly lost this game by giving up 60 points in the paint and 25 points off turnovers, which has proven very costly in many of the Hawks' losses.

Up next for the Hawks is another road trip, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is set for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET

