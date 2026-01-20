Three Biggest Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks MLK DAY Loss Against the Milwaukee Bucks

Today, the Atlanta Hawks came into this game off an embarrassing loss on Saturday. The Hawks were back home again for Martin Luther King Day to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. This game, however, didn't change: the Hawks came out flat to start and didn't really pick it up until the second half.

1. Poor Shooting

The Hawks trail the Bucks 38-54 at half.



They shot 29% from the field and 5% from deep. — Zach Langley (@langleyatl) January 19, 2026

Outside of a hot-shooting fourth quarter, the Hawks were terrible at shooting the basketball at a high level today, as they started the game missing over 20 three-pointers before making their first in the second quarter. They finished the first half shooting under 10% from three-point range and finished the game shooting 12/42, which is 29% from three-point range, which is the real reason they were down by as many as 23 points. Things would also get close at the end, but after some missed free-throw opportunities and defensive lapses, the Hawks failed to get the job done despite shooting better after halftime.

2. Inspiring Fourth Quarter

Without a timeout, the Hawks had a disastrous final possession centered on CJ McCollum.



Nearly came back from a 23-point deficit, but did not complete it.



112-110 loss.



4th straight for Atlanta.@LockedOnHawks coming later. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 19, 2026

While things to start weren't going as planned, the Hawks responded with a huge fourth quarter and basically dominated the Bucks until the very end. In the final quarter, the Hawks would respond by going on a huge scoring run to take the lead in the final minute of the game after a fourth-quarter explosion from three-point range. The Hawks could have won this game, but both CJ McCollum and Jalen Johnson missed critical free throws in the fourth quarter, and the Hawks' defense also gave up some easy baskets late, along with turnovers.

3. Nickeil Alexander Walker

NAW TRIPLE



1-point game ‼️ pic.twitter.com/o9S8Wz7AKL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 19, 2026

This game, although a loss, was an instant classic and something this Hawks team should build on, and in the same sentence, I think we've found the Most Improved Player of the Year this season in Alexander-Walker. Today, Alexander-Walker went ballistic in the fourth quarter after a slow start, scoring 32 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, dishing 6 assists, one steal, and a blocked shot. Shooting-wise, he finished the game shooting 45% from the field, 43% from three-point range, and made all seven of his free throws and scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawks.

The Hawks are now going to turn their attention to Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, where they hope to end their losing streak and start to turn things around before the season starts to slip away from them.

More Atlanta Hawks News: