Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 19

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a thrilling win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, and they’re looking to win a third game in a row on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

This game will start at 5 p.m. EST on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as Victor Wembanyama and company are favored heavily against a Utah team that has dropped three games in a row and eight of its last 10.

The Jazz are quietly tanking at this point in the season, as they’d like to lock up their top-eight protected pick that they owe to the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a result, Lauri Markkanen – a potential All-Star this season – has missed three games in a row and is out for Monday’s contest.

The Spurs are trying to earn a top-three seed in a loaded Western Conference, and they’re an impressive 15-5 at home in the 2025-26 season.

Can they cover the spread against a Utah team that has struggled all season on the road?

Let’s examine the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s Western Conference battle.

Jazz vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Jazz +16.5 (-108)

Spurs -16.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Jazz: +700

Spurs: -1100

Total

240.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Jazz vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local). KJZZ

Jazz record: 14-28

Spurs record: 29-13

Jazz vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Walker Kessler – out

Lauri Markkanen – out

Elijah Harkless – out

Isaiah Collier – questionable

Georges Niang – out

John Tonje – out

Oscar Tshiebwe – out

Spurs Injury Report

Devin Vassell – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Stanley Umude – out

Jazz vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Keldon Johnson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)

In today’s best NBA prop bets at SI Betting , I shared why Johnson is undervalued against this terrible Utah defense:

San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson has seen his role expand in recent games with Devin Vassell (out on Monday) sidelined.

Johnson has knocked down multiple shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven games and six of his nine games this month, and he’s shooting 42.0 percent from deep for the season.

On Monday, Johnson has a cupcake matchup against the Utah Jazz, who rank:

30th in defensive rating

30th in opponent 3s made per game

29th in opponent 3-point percentage

Back on Dec. 27, Johnson shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc against the Jazz, and I think he’s criminally undervalued with this prop set at 1.5 on Monday night.

Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

This is a massive number to lay with the Spurs, so I’m going to back them in a slightly different way and take the OVER on their team total.

Utah has the worst defensive rating in the NBA, and it’s giving up 127.6 points per game this season.

That sets up well for this San Antonio offense, which ranks 10th in the league in offensive rating and eighth in points per game.

The Spurs did lose to Utah earlier this season and finished with just 114 points, but that was a major trap game after back-to-back wins over OKC. That is also part of the reason why I’d avoid laying 16.5 points with the Spurs, even though Utah is down Markkanen on Monday.

I think San Antonio could have a field day on offense, as the Jazz have allowed 138 and 144 points to Dallas (27th in offensive rating), 150 points to Charlotte and 137 points to Portland (20th in offensive rating) just this month.

Pick: Spurs Team Total OVER 129.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.