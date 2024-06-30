Comedian Mocks LeBron James-Bronny Situation With Heat, Lakers and Cavaliers Examples
LeBron James has received praise and criticism for the Los Angeles Lakers drafting his son Bronny in the second round Thursday.
He's also drawn humor.
And comedian Canice Nnanna may have had the best skit of all. Many are congratulating James because he is simply celebrating the opportunity to play alongside his son. A father-son duo has never teamed up in NBA history.
The critics are upset because it appears James and agent Rich Paul forced the Lakers into drafting Bronny. After a below average freshman season at USC, he was chosen ahead of more established players.
Enter Nnanna, who decided to lighten the mood by saying LeBron has accomplished something no other player has done.
"Black Facts," Nnanna opened. "LeBron James is the first player to play with his stepdad, his real dad, and his real son all in front of Kendrick Lamar's son.
The comedian found a way to take a jab at every step of LeBron's career. In Cleveland, his "stepdad" was Delonte West because there were Internet rumors of West having a realationship with James' mother. The "real dad" is Greg Oden, who played with James for one season with the Miami Heat. Many have said Oden and James are nearly identical. The "real son" is Bronny, of course, with the Lakers.
If that wasn't enough, Nnanna took a final shot at rapper Drake by calling him "Kendrick Lamar's son" after losing their recent rap battle.
