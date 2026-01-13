NBA Insider: Miami Heat have "a level of interest and are pursuing Ja Morant"

With all the reports linking the Miami Heat to Memphis Grizzlies' star guard Ja Morant, there now seems to be some mutual interest between the two parties, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"This is potentially the beginning of Ja Morant's exit in Memphis, and, from my understanding, Miami, Sacramento, multiple other teams have a level of interest and are pursuing Ja Morant," Charania said. "Rival executives have told me that the Grizzlies are seeking young players and draft picks."

This comes after Rachel Nichols said on the latest episdoe of Sports Illustrated's Open Floor NBA podcast that Ja wants to be in Miami.

"Any potential deal that involves Ja Morant, he's under contract, though, through 2028, so there's significant team control here that the Grizzlies still do have," Charania continued. "So unlike Trae Young, who had a player option for next year, there's not that level of urgency, clearly."

Currently under contract through 2027-2028, ($39.4 million this season, $42.1 million next season, $44.8 million the year after), Morant is eligible for a three year, $178 million extension beginning this offseason.

The Heat can theoretically offer a package centered around one of Tyler Herro or Andrew Wiggins along with the expiring contract of Simone Fontecchio. Terry Rozier and his elephant-in-the-room contract could end up factoring in here, but there isn't exactly any clarity there.

As far as what it would take outside of salary-matching, the Heat have up to two first round picks and multiple pick swaps they could offer, as well as the rookie-scale contracts of Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson.

However, with the Heat having had their eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the point where they didn't offer their somewhat limited cupboard of draft capital and young players for Kevin Durant last offseason, there are questions about what they would actually be willing to offer in a trade like this. Especially when the player had off-the-court questions while declining on the court.

"But could both sides be better off with a fresh start for teams like Miami or Sacramento or other interested teams around the league?" Charania concluded. "For them to get potentially a tantalizing player like Ja Morant, we know about the injuries, we know about the off-court issues, but it was pretty interesting news for several teams on Friday that the Grizzlies, for the first time since Ja Morant was drafted No. 2 overall in 2019, they are open and entertaining offers to move him."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

