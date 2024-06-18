Duke's Jared McCain Would Bring Solid Shooting To Miami Heat If Drafted At No. 15
The Miami Heat need to give their bottom-third offense some attention this NBA offseason.
They could start doing that in the draft, where they are slated to make the Nos. 15 and 43 picks. The first selection, which immediately follows the lottery picks, could open the door to adding a difference-maker.
And Duke’s Jared McCain might fit the bill.
He certainly looked the part during his one-and-done run with the Blue Devils, averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 assists while connecting on 41.4 percent of his three-point shots. The 6’-foot-2 combo guard looks like one of the best shooters in this class, but he’s not a one-skill specialist.
For one, shooting specialists don’t handle the ball like he does. He is more slippery than explosive, but his changes of pace and direction consistently keep defenders off-balance. He’s also too good of a passer to be labeled only as a sharpshooter. He can run pick-and-rolls, find teammates on the move and collapse defenses for drive-and-kick chances.
Because he doesn’t have great size or explosion, he’ll come with his share of defensive concerns. And it could be tricky to find minutes for him alongside Terry Rozier.
That shotmaking is legitimate, though, and the Heat need more of that as much as anyone. They could easily picture McCain stepping into a spark-plug role next season and growing into something more substantial over time.
Zach Buckley works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at zbuck07@gmail.com or follow him on X @ZachBuckleyNBA.
