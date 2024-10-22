Miami Heat Games Among The Priciest In NBA
With the NBA resular-season schedule kicking off this week, one aspect to evaluate is cost.
According to a study conducted, the Miami Heat are the seventh most costly NBA team to watch. For four of the cheapest tickets to the game, parking, beverages and hot dogs, a family is going to pay $405.85.
The Heat ticket prices are reasonable at $272.89 for the four seats, This is much lower than other top teams. Heat fans are going to pay $60.00 for parking, plus food and beverages which are included in the overall amount.
These prices do not include team merchandise.
Based upon facts and figures from around the league, it costs $320.31 for a family of four to see a game.
On an average, four of the least expensive seats to an NBA game costs a family $213.25. Parking is $38.96. Two beers and two sodas cost $39.21. Four hot dogs round out the figure at $28.89.
The most expensive team to watch at home is the Los Angeles Lakers. Their fans pay on an average of $728.36 for tickets and parking, food and drink. The cheapest ticket prices for four people are $567.60. It also costs an average of $68.00 to park.
The Lakers are followed by the New York Knicks at $721.51.
The least expensive NBA home game experience belongs to the Memphis Grizzlies. The same family of four can get tickets, parking, drinks and food for an average of $158.51. They have cut their prices dramatically from 2023 when they were ranked 15th in the league for overall average costs.
For the $158.51, the fans get four tickets for $73,00, parking for $31.63, two beers for $19.94, two sodas for $13.50 and two hot dogs for $20,44. This is the best value in the league.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.