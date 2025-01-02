Heat Trade Jimmy Butler For All-Stars In Proposed Blockbuster With Bulls, Nuggets
If the Miami Heat desire strictly win-now pieces in return for star Jimmy Butler, a three-team deal is their best option.
This way, the Heat trade Butler to a contender, which sends young players and draft assets to a third team while Miami receives competitive pieces from that third team in return. If this format is the one Heat team president Pat Riley and the front office opt to take, Fadeaway World proposed the following blockbuster with the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets.
Bulls receive: Michael Porter Jr., Duncan Robinson, Zeke Nnaji
Heat receive: Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Dario Saric
Nuggets receive: Jimmy Butler, Torrey Craig
Every organization has their own motivation to accept this offer, but the least likely to agree is the Heat. The Bulls have looked to move off the lucrative contracts of LaVine and Vucevic for years now while the Nuggets add a true No. 2 option alongside superstar Nikola Jokic.
For the Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra gains two new enticing offensive pieces in the former All-Star tandem of LaVine and Vucevic. The Swiss center could mesh near perfectly with Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, but LaVine's fit with another offensive-minded guard in Tyler Herro is concerning.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.