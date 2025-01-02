Inside The Heat

Heat Trade Jimmy Butler For All-Stars In Proposed Blockbuster With Bulls, Nuggets

Anthony Pasciolla

Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If the Miami Heat desire strictly win-now pieces in return for star Jimmy Butler, a three-team deal is their best option.

This way, the Heat trade Butler to a contender, which sends young players and draft assets to a third team while Miami receives competitive pieces from that third team in return. If this format is the one Heat team president Pat Riley and the front office opt to take, Fadeaway World proposed the following blockbuster with the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets.

Bulls receive: Michael Porter Jr., Duncan Robinson, Zeke Nnaji

Heat receive: Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Dario Saric

Nuggets receive: Jimmy Butler, Torrey Craig

Every organization has their own motivation to accept this offer, but the least likely to agree is the Heat. The Bulls have looked to move off the lucrative contracts of LaVine and Vucevic for years now while the Nuggets add a true No. 2 option alongside superstar Nikola Jokic.

For the Heat, coach Erik Spoelstra gains two new enticing offensive pieces in the former All-Star tandem of LaVine and Vucevic. The Swiss center could mesh near perfectly with Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, but LaVine's fit with another offensive-minded guard in Tyler Herro is concerning.

MORE HEAT NEWS

Heat Named One Of The ‘Most Discussed’ Destinations For $163 Million All-Star

Jimmy Butler's Ex-Teammate Reveals Heat's Must-Do Move Before Trade Deadline

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com