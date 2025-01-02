Inside The Heat

Heat Named One Of The ‘Most Discussed’ Destinations For $163 Million All-Star

Anthony Pasciolla

Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) talk before a free-throw shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) talk before a free-throw shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat never shy away from the opportunity to involve themselves in trade rumors surrounding an All-Star.

Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Donovan Mitchell were all rumored Heat trade targets at one point or another in recent seasons and all share one thing in common. They're all guards. Miami's front office is seemingly continuing this trend, as the Heat are being discussed as a top landing spot for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

While Fox is yet to officially request a trade from the Kings, rumblings are picking up steam ever since coach Mike Brown was fired. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater shared an intriguing update on the possibility of the All-Star guard ending up in Miami.

“The San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers top the list of teams that are most often discussed as possible Fox landing spots, with others sure to make a run at him if (when?) he’s truly on the market," the article wrote.

Fox, the $163 million guard, opted against signing a contract extension in Sacramento last offseason. Most are in consensus this decision was made to show his top priority: winning a title. A Big Three of Fox, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo could certainly compete for a championship with the right surrounding pieces.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com