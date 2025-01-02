Heat Named One Of The ‘Most Discussed’ Destinations For $163 Million All-Star
The Miami Heat never shy away from the opportunity to involve themselves in trade rumors surrounding an All-Star.
Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Donovan Mitchell were all rumored Heat trade targets at one point or another in recent seasons and all share one thing in common. They're all guards. Miami's front office is seemingly continuing this trend, as the Heat are being discussed as a top landing spot for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.
While Fox is yet to officially request a trade from the Kings, rumblings are picking up steam ever since coach Mike Brown was fired. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater shared an intriguing update on the possibility of the All-Star guard ending up in Miami.
“The San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers top the list of teams that are most often discussed as possible Fox landing spots, with others sure to make a run at him if (when?) he’s truly on the market," the article wrote.
Fox, the $163 million guard, opted against signing a contract extension in Sacramento last offseason. Most are in consensus this decision was made to show his top priority: winning a title. A Big Three of Fox, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo could certainly compete for a championship with the right surrounding pieces.
