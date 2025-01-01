Jimmy Butler's Ex-Teammate Reveals Heat's Must-Do Move Before Trade Deadline
While star Jimmy Butler has kept drama to a minimum with the Miami Heat, the same cannot be said about his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Before officially requesting a trade from the Wolves in September of 2018, months of chaos were built up in Minnesota. This means Butler's former Timberwolves teammate, Jeff Teague, knows all too well how the situation in Miami is likely to play out. The two played together in 2018 and a small portion of the 2019 season.
Teague offered his advice to Heat team president Pat Riley and the front office on a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast.
“I think Jimmy kind of probably checked out," I mean playing with him, being his teammate in Minnesota. When he says he wants out, he out. It’s over with. So they probably need to trade him.”
While Teague offers a fair point, Butler is also yet to submit an official trade request as he did in Minnesota. It seems the six-time All-Star is willing to play out the season in Miami before seeking his desired maximum contract this summer.
Still, it would be in the Heat's best interest to either move him at February's trade deadline or conduct a sign-and-trade, so they don't lose him for nothing. Even if it's not the win-now pieces Riley seemingly desires in return, future draft capital and assets are ideal to have.
