Here Are The Most Realistic Trade Scenarios For Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins
One of the hardest contracts to trade in the NBA could be traded for a third time.
Andrew Wiggins received his first extension from the team that drafted him in 2014, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and was traded to the Golden State Warriors. He earned himself a four-year extension worth $109 million after his 2022 NBA Finals performance. Since then, his play and durability have dwindled to a level that doesn't match his salary. This makes a potential trade difficult, but not impossible.
League sources have reported that the Heat are "very open to trading Wiggins," with the Los Angeles Lakers allegedly already in conversations to acquire the veteran forward. Here are what some potential trades could look like:
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Lakers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kevin Love, 2027 second-round pick
Heat receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber
A high-salary and a low-performing season is a bad combination for a trade asset in the offseason. However, this trade brings back a fan favorite in Gabe Vincent and reunites Kevin Love with former 2016 championship teammate LeBron James. Miami would have to give up a second-round pick to entice Los Angeles, but it's a price worth paying to unload Wiggins.
DALLAS MAVERICKS
Mavericks receive: Andrew Wiggins, 2029 top-five protected first-round pick
Heat receive: Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell
This trade gives the Heat two 3-and-D forwards who easily fit into Heat culture, including 2023 ECF MVP runner-up Caleb Martin. Meanwhile, Dallas acquires Wiggins, who is capable of exceeding the offensive outputs of Marshall and Martin combined at his peak. Miami attaches a 2029 first-round draft pick with a small top-5 protection to Wiggins in exchange for some solid frontcourt pieces.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Spurs receive: Andrew Wiggins, 2027 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick
Heat receive: Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie
San Antonio should be in win-now mode after last season's acquisition of All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox and the emergence of Victor Wembanyama. They can either package their youth and depth for a third star-caliber player or trade to boost their roster depth. Wiggins would enter a situation with a clearer and more defined role. Miami could likely buy out Harrison Barnes' expiring contract and acquire 3-and-D specialist Julian Champagnie. The Heat also incentivize San Antonio by attaching two second-round picks as potential swaps for other teams.
