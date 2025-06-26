ESPN Ranks Miami Heat Among Biggest Draft Day Winners Through Round 1
After striking out on a win-now Kevin Durant trade, the Miami Heat have rounded out their future core by drafting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakučionis in the first round.
Jakučionis was considered a consensus top-12 pick among first-round prospects. Because he fell to No. 20, ESPN ranked the Heat as one of the biggest winners of round one and noted they might have found their point guard of the future.
“Any temporary disappointment over the money he lost was probably replaced by the realization he landed in arguably the most desirable situation of any guard prospect in this draft -- a team desperate for shot creation and playmaking,” the article wrote. “He'll also fit in perfectly from a culture and toughness perspective.”
“Jakucionis' ability to play any of the backcourt positions gives the Heat significant lineup flexibility when operating alongside Tyler Herro in the backcourt,” the article continued. “It wouldn't be surprising to see him eventually emerge as the franchise's future point guard, thanks to the savvy he displays running pick-and-roll and his exceptional feel for the game.”
The Heat have built a solid young core consisting of Nikola Jovic, Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, and Pelle Larsson. Now they have the flexibility to continue to build with them alongside Bam Adebayo and Herro, or they can trade them with expiring contracts in hopes of landing another star player.
