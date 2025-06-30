Kel'el Ware Gets Ultimate Stamp Of Approval From Miami Heat Legend
After one of the best rookie seasons in Miami Heat history, center Kel’el Ware is determined to solidify himself as one of the main pieces for the future.
One Heat great is already buying into the hype. On the 560 WQAM radio show, Alonzo Mourning said if Ware’s impressive offseason progress continues, the Heat are well on their way as a franchise if he reaches his full potential.
“I told him, 'You have the potential to be one of the greatest players in Miami Heat franchise history,'” Mourning said. “I said you have that potential, but you have to put in the work. That’s how we started the conversation, and he’s done just that. If you think about how he started the season and how he ended it, he’s made incredible strides. So, if we can continue to see that type of progress, then we’re on our way as a franchise.”
Ware finished the season averaging 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 55.4 percent shooting. At 21 years old, his timeline with the Heat aligns perfectly with Bam Adebayo's, allowing the Heat to continue their double-big lineups as the duo will only improve.
“He’s got a bright future, he really does,” Mourning said. “Mentally, he’s in the right place because it didn’t take too long until he was back in the gym after the season was over with and getting the reps in and doing what he needs to do to be prepared for next season.”
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
ESPN Ranks Miami Heat Among Biggest Draft Day Winners Through Round 1
Stephen A. Smith Disappointed In Pat Riley For Not Going All In For Kevin Durant
Miami Heat Make Shocking Signing Of Undrafted 7-Foot Bruiser