LeBron James Retirement Rumors Ignite After Kevin Love Exchange
There’s something special about reconnecting with old friends, reflecting on the moments that once defined your path.
This was the case for former Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Kevin Love, who were spotted spending time together on some catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble drills. The two won the 2016 championship with guard Kyrie Irving.
The two were also seen enjoying a sushi dinner together along with their wives, which sparked some controversy after James remarked, "I wouldn’t be mad looking at New York." LeBron’s wife, Savannah, also reportedly hinted she’d like to see the superstar retire in the next year or so.
James recently exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season. The NBA legend is set to enter a record-setting 23rd season, but he's reportedly still undecided on whether it will be his final campaign or if he plans to continue playing.
Some fans have speculated that James opting into a substantial contract amid his uncertainty signals a possible trade to jumpstart the Lakers' rebuilding process. The New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat have been the fan favorites as potential destinations.
But even with James still as a viable second or third scoring option for a team with championship aspirations, is he worth mortgaging young players and draft capital for a short window? ESPN’s Bobby Marks believes teams likely won't explore pursuing the 40-year-old.
"He's making $53 million, in his last year of his contract, and he's 40 years old," Marks said on ESPN's Get Up. "I talked to numerous teams yesterday and asked that same question: Would you give up basically the farm and you'd have to give up four or five players to go get LeBron James for one year? The unanimous answer was, no, they wouldn't."
