Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Gives His List Of Things He Wants To Improve This Offseason
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez had a strong impact in his first NBA season.
After finishing fourth in the Rookie of the Year race, he recently listed things he wants to improve in the offseason. They were becoming a better defender, spot-up shooter and handling defensive schemes.
"I would say sometimes they would try to send two [defenders]," Jaquez said. "In the post is where I think the report was out on me. Just develop a counter on reading defenses and understanding how to still get to my shots."
DUNCAN ROBINSON LOOKING TO HEAL IN OFFSEASON
Forward Duncan Robinson is looking forward to a few weeks of rest.
Robinson deal with late-season back problems that hampered him during the Heat's loss to the Boston Cetlics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. He said he began experiencing issues last month against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament.
Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answers Your Questions and Emails
Keep Watching
"I was just going to try to do whatever I could to be available," Robinson said. "In hindsight, ... people could probably paint a picture of what I should've done. I certainly don't have any regrets. I certainly feel I would have had more regrets the other way if I didn't try to be available."
ADVERTISEMENT
Robinson said he wants a couple weeks of rest before getting back in the gym, so he is ready for the start of training camp.
"That was a bitter way to finish the season for us, first and foremost," Robinson said. "But then for me, also, dealing with emotions, frustrations, challenges I've been fortunate enough to deal with thus far in my career."
WRIGHT WANTS TO REMAIN IN MIAMI
ADVERTISEMENT
Delon Wright hopes to see his name on the team's roster next season, but understands the business side of the league.
"It was a fun experience for me over the last two months I've been here," Wright said. "I would definitely love to come back but it's a business. You never know what the future holds. I have nothing but positive experiences here."
Wright joined the Heat at the trade deadline, where he averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 assists on 39.4 percent shooting in 14 games.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I feel like with me having a training camp and a summer of knowing I'll be here, it will definitely help me," Wright said. " ... I feel like I just got a snippet of what could be here.
Here's what forward Haywood Highsmith said about his free agency decision:
Highsmith is faced with a major decision this offseason: determining whether he should stay with the Miami Heat or depart in hopes of finding greater opportunity.
He left all options open when asked about the choice in his exit interview.
ADVERTISEMENT
"When that time comes to figure out where I'm going to be playing next season, I'll go through it slowly and just pray about it. I definitely want to stay in Miami. I love being here. My family lives here ... I just got to figure it out and take my time."
Highsmith played with the Heat since 2022, where his averages have increased each year. The 27-year-old recorded 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting in 66 appearances in the 2024 regular season. His best attribute undoubtedly comes on the defensive end, where he's often tasked with guarding one of the opponent's top scorers.
"It has been a long journey to get here," Highsmith said. "I'm very grateful for this organization for bringing me in and putting me through that developmental system. It shows that they really helped me as far as me getting better putting me in the right situations understanding how I'm going to be a player in this league."
ADVERTISEMENT
Highsmith's journey is far from over, proving his worth as a true rotational piece on a title contender. Leaning towards an extended stay in Miami is understandable, after witnessing the fall off some had once leaving. Former Heat guards Kendrick Nunn and Gabe Vincent experienced severe drops in their play once joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE