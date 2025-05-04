Lakers-Heat Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Bam Adebayo To L.A. For $53 Million Star
Are the stars aligning for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers to make a blockbuster trade?
The Lakers are in desperate need of a center, especially after Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert spotlighted the issue while the Heat have a center coming off a rather disappointing season.
Bam Adebayo was his usual self on defense last season, but he recorded his least points per game since 2020. Considering guard Tyler Herro had a breakout campaign, Adebayo feels like the more expendable of their two All-Stars.
A social media post that gathered more than one million views proposed the following trade between the Heat and Lakers:
Heat receive: Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht
Lakers receive: Adebayo
The comments were completely torn on the hypothetical deal. Some argued Reaves meshes better with the Lakers than Adebayo would, others claimed Heat president Pat Riley would never accept a package this weak, and a few even argued Los Angeles is giving up too much.
It's obvious the Lakers want to compete for championships in the coming years, which Adebayo could assist in. However, this proposed trade makes little sense for the Heat.
Whether Miami's front office decides to pursue a true No. 1 option, begin a full rebuild, or retool this summer, cutting ties with Adebayo for this return doesn't make much sense.
