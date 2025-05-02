Inside The Heat

NBA Insider Delivers Crushing News For Heat Fans Dreaming Of MVP Acquisition

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley looks on during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat always manage to find their way into trade rumors surrounding the NBA's biggest stars.

Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell are two of the best examples of the Heat striking out once in these conversations. It's essentially meaningless to be a rumored landing spot for an All-Star if he decides to go elsewhere.

NBA insider Zach Lowe predicts this to happen once again with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lowe shared on a recent episode of his podcast that he believes the Heat stand little chance of landing Antetokounmpo, but instead, a veteran MVP is a much more realistic target.

"This is a team that does not react well from being this far from the bar, and so I’m expecting a big offseason for them," Lowe began. "I don't know what form that's going to take. I think they’ll try to butt into any superstar trade conversations that come up."

"They've got stuff, just not that much stuff. They can trade two first-round picks right now, [and] on draft night they can trade a third. If the Giannis thing actually comes to bear, I just don’t see how they have any shot in hell at getting into that. Durant is much more realistic to me," Lowe concluded.

Despite Lowe's input, the Heat will likely still come up in trade ideas surrounding Antetokounmpo because they are a big market team with some strong assets. However, it's in the best interest of Miami's front office to pursue Durant at a cheaper asking price if it wants to compete in the present.

Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.

