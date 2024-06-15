Miami Heat: A Brief History Of The No. 15 Pick In The NBA Draft
The Miami Heat could strike gold in this year's NBA Draft with the No. 15 pick.
Picking one spot outside of the lottery lessens the attention brought towards the selection, but it has produced superstar talent in recent history. Solid role players have also emerged from the pick, including Kelly Oubre Jr. and Rodney Stuckey, but here's a look at three of the most talented No. 15 picks since 2000:
Al Jefferson, 2004:
Jefferson was drafted by the Boston Celtics, where he spent three seasons before tenures with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, and Indiana Pacers. Although he was never named an All-Star, the big man earned an All-NBA selection in the 2014 season. Jefferson averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds on 50.9 percent shooting that year, even receiving MVP votes.
Kawhi Leonard, 2011:
Leonard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs on draft night after being selected by the Indiana Pacers. A two-time NBA champion, six-time All-Star, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Leonard is regarded as one of the best players of the 2010s. His title run with the Toronto Raptors is widely considered among the most impressive in recent memory. The 32-year-old is not ready to retire, but numerous injuries as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers could cut his career short.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2013:
Arguably the most unstoppable force of the modern era was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won his only ring thus far in 2021. Recent postseason runs have been derailed by injuries, but Antetokounmpo's dominance remains steadfast. The two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 61.1 percent shooting last season. He is also a five-time All-Defensive Team player.
