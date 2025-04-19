Miami Heat A Possible Destination For Four-Time All-Star In Free Agency
Following Friday's loss in the Play-In Tournament, the Atlanta Hawks could be a team looking to shake things up this offseason.
Trae Young has been included in trade rumors over the past few seasons. However, trading him this offseason may be a reality. The Miami Heat could be a destination to land the four-time All-Star.
The Hawks are a team in purgatory. They have consistently been a middle-tier team since making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. At some point, moving Young has to be in consideration.
Now for Miami, what would a package for Young consist of? The conversation would presumably have to begin with talks regarding rookie sensation Kel'el Ware. With the Hawks rumored to move on from veteran big man Clint Capela this offseason, Ware would be a welcome replacement.
To match salaries, veterans Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier would be the best to include in a deal. Robinson, 30, has been an integral piece to the Heat's rotation for over six seasons. His $19 million cap hit could be moved easily. Same goes for Rozier, who has disappointed during his tenure with the Heat. He has a $25 million cap hit. Both of these veterans added with Ware would be successful financially. A trade for Young would also need to include draft pick compensation, potentially multiple first-round picks.
A backcourt consisting of Young and Tyler Herro would be a defensive liability but the scoring could more than make up for it. This season, Young averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists.
