Miami Heat Projected To Add 'Elite Finisher' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
With the conclusion of the regular season this week, mock draft season is in full swing.
Bleacher Report released its latest mock draft before the playoffs begin. The Miami Heat are projected to have two first-round picks.
With their projected first-round selection, the Heat are predicted to draft Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson at No. 11. He is the son of Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson. Richardson's pro comparison is rookie Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard.
"Part of the reason he'd become so well-regarded was because of his consistency," the article wrote. "Even without a high-usage role, he had been a reliable source for shotmaking, finishing and high-energy plays. It's also become clear that he offers more creativity than the early numbers suggest. While he's been incredibly efficient off the ball, he's also been one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen scorers thanks to his feel on drives, elite finishing and 49.1 percent pull-up shooting."
With their second first-round selection acquired from the Golden State Warriors through the Jimmy Butler trade, the Heat are predicted to select Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley at No. 18. His pro comparison is Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray.
"His spot-up shooting, off-screen scoring and transition finishing should translate first and get the most use," the article added. "He should eventually provide some ball-screen handling with the ability to attack downhill and make passing reads."
Both Richardson and McNeeley could be immediate rotational players if drafted by Miami this summer. Richardson's consistent style of play could fit well opposite Tyler Herro in the backcourt. McNeeley's 6'7" frame could add height at the forward position as well.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Receives Unflattering Honor This Season
Miami Heat Acquire Future Hall Of Famer In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan