Miami Heat Cut Ties With Jimmy Butler, Land OKC Star In Proposed Blockbuster Trade
The list of rumored destinations for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler continues to grow.
All signs point to the Heat and Butler looking to extend their relationship next summer, but regular season woes could lead to a different path. Moving the 35-year-old at the trade deadline rather than losing him for nothing in the offseason is a logical outcome to the situation.
FanSided's Elijah Hamilton predicts the Oklahoma City Thunder could throw a strong package at the Heat to vault them to championship favorites. The full proposed trade details are as follows:
Heat receive: Jalen Williams, Lugentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, 2 Future First-Round Picks
Thunder receive: Butler
While the Thunder do have a plethora of young and valuable assets, this package may even hold too much for Butler. A 35-year-old with injury concerns is not equivalent to a rising star, defensive guard, and serious draft capital. Still, if Oklahoma City was willing to move off this package, the Heat should not hesitate to accept the offer.
"Butler brings plenty of NBA Finals experience, having made it twice over the past five years, and could be the guy who takes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to new heights," Hamilton wrote.
Adding Williams, Dort, Joe, and draft capital to a core highlighted by Bam Adebayo, Jaime Jaquez Jr., is a recipe for success.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.