Miami Heat Predicted To Revive Career Of Former No. 1 Pick In Bold Move
The Miami Heat's development system is often considered among the NBA's best because of their ability to turn unknown players into household names.
Now, sports personality Bill Simmons predicts the Heat could revive the career of a former No. 1 pick. Ben Simmons does not seem to have much of a future with the Brooklyn Nets, opening the door for him to join a contender.
“Ben Simmons is actually an asset," the sports podcast shared. "I think he has a chance to become one of the most fascinating February buyout guys in a few years because he could be the center in New Orleans, he could be an absolutely crazy Draymond Green backup at Golden State, he could be a really fun Heat Culture reclamation project, and he’s kinda exactly what the Knicks need."
At 28 years old, there's still plenty of time for Simmons to return to All-Star form. But to do so, he must stay on the court. Simmons appeared in 57 games over the past two seasons but is contributing at a mediocre level for the Nets this year.
“If he can prove that he's healthy over the next three months, and Brooklyn, they don't want to keep him. They don't want to be good. So either he's trade or he's a buyout guy," Simmons said. "But I actually think he could have an impact on the playoff raise playing 18 to 20 minutes a game for a really good team. The guy's a good basketball player. Maybe he gives a [expletive] now.”
A large part of the Heat's interest in acquiring Simmons will depend on their record after the first half of the regular season.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.