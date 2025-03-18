Miami Heat Legend Not Yet Sold On New-Look, Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors
Miami Heat great Udonis Haslem will admit he has a bias.
He remains true to the organization that gave him a chance as an undrafted free agent in 2003 that allowed him to win three NBA championship. But he pointed out of he was remaining objective when discussing the Golden State Warriors' chance of winning the title this season.
During an appearance on NBA Today on ESPN Tuesday, Haslem said he is unsure if the addition of former Heat forward Jimmy Butler boosts the Warriors chances.
"Jimmy has kind of given them a boost, just like a shot of whiskey right now," Haslem said. "But we'll see if it lasts throughout the playoffs."
Haslem mainly was skeptical about the Warriors' opponents during the stretch with Butler. They are 14-2 since acquiring Butler after Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. Haslem pointed out 10 of those wins were against losing teams.
PERKINS TAKES AIM AT BAM
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is one of the biggest critics of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
On Monday, Adebayo gave Perkins more ammunition.
Adebayo was a non-factor in a 115-96 loss to the New York Knicks. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. It was the Heat's eighth straight loss, the longest streak since 2008 when they won 15 games.
At halftime, Perkins knew it was evident Adebayo was headed toward a subpar performance. He took a backseat while Tyler Herro kept the Heat afloat against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks.
“We’re not supposed to be seeing Tyler Herro versus KAT," Perkins said at halftime of the ESPN broadcast "…Can Bam show up and fight back at some point? Fight back. You’re supposed to be one of them guys”
Perkins is no stranger to taking aim at Adebayo. He took a shot earlier this month at the Heat's three-time All-Star.
In early March, Perkins said he wanted see more from Adebayo. Many felt this was a supposed breakout year for Adebayo but Herro has emerged as the Heat's top scoring option.
“I’m looking at Bam Adebayo, 17 and 9 is just not cutting it," Perkins said. "He has to elevate his game. Like who is he? Is he a guy that will be a second option consistently to help you be a title contender? Like what is he? That’s the question.”
