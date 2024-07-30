Miami Heat Legend Takes NBA Insider to Task When It Comes to Bam Adebayo
Udonis Haslem was livid at his guest on The OG's Show with Mike Miller.
He ripped into NBA Insider Shams Charania, who tried to say Rudy Gobert was a better defensive player than Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat,
"Who the f*** you know at the 5 that can start the game off on Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum," Haslem said to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "We started Bam on JB in one game, and JT in the playoffs. Name another 5 that does that."
Charania countered with the opinion Gobert gets players around him to play harder. While he said he likes Adebayo, he just does not think he's the best.
"I've given Bam his flowers.," Charania said, "The Heat would not have been in playoff contention if it wasn't for Bam's dominance on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. He's been the guy who carried this team,. He got rewarded three years, $166 million, on the max extension. "
Haslem then took Charania to task. He drove his point home stating maybe the Heat are just not accepted well around the NBA.
"I just feel like we are not sexy enough. We are a lunch pail hard head team," Haslem said. "You look back the last five years, it's been either us or Boston. Milwaukee got one. But people don't understand that not only is our defense is spearheaded by Bam Adebayo, but also our offense. OG got facts. I don't got time to play with you,"
Scott Salomon is a contributor for Miami Heat On SI,. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.