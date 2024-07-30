Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Legend Takes NBA Insider to Task When It Comes to Bam Adebayo

NBA Writer defends his selection of Rudy Gobert over Bam Adebayo for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Udonis Haslem is not buying what he is selling,

Scott Salomon

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks for a way around Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks for a way around Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Udonis Haslem was livid at his guest on The OG's Show with Mike Miller.

He ripped into NBA Insider Shams Charania, who tried to say Rudy Gobert was a better defensive player than Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat,

"Who the f*** you know at the 5 that can start the game off on Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum," Haslem said to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "We started Bam on JB in one game, and JT in the playoffs. Name another 5 that does that."

Charania countered with the opinion Gobert gets players around him to play harder. While he said he likes Adebayo, he just does not think he's the best.

"I've given Bam his flowers.," Charania said, "The Heat would not have been in playoff contention if it wasn't for Bam's dominance on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. He's been the guy who carried this team,. He got rewarded three years, $166 million, on the max extension. "

Haslem then took Charania to task. He drove his point home stating maybe the Heat are just not accepted well around the NBA.

"I just feel like we are not sexy enough. We are a lunch pail hard head team," Haslem said. "You look back the last five years, it's been either us or Boston. Milwaukee got one. But people don't understand that not only is our defense is spearheaded by Bam Adebayo, but also our offense. OG got facts. I don't got time to play with you,"

Scott Salomon is a contributor for Miami Heat On SI,. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL