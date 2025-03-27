Is Trae Young Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Heat)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as probable on Thursday night against the Miami Heat due to right Achilles tendinitis.
Young has popped up on the injury report with this issue for a good chunk of the 2024-25 NBA season, but he's only missed five total games for Atlanta.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Hawks set as slight underdogs in this matchup, but they have thrived as road underdogs (16-10 against the spread) this season.
I shared in our betting preview for this game why Atlanta could be worth a bet tonight:
I’m buying the Hawks as road underdogs in this one, as they’ve gone 2-1 straight up against the Heat this season and 16-10 against the spread as road dogs – the fifth-best mark in the NBA.
Miami has won back-to-back games to snap a 10-game skid, but the Heat are still struggling over their last 10 games overall, posting the No. 21 net rating in the NBA and the No. 26 offensive rating in the NBA.
Atlanta, on the other hand, has won seven of its last 10 games and is eighth in the league in net rating during that stretch.
While the Hawks have been down some key rotation players as of late, they are still finding ways to win with a young core and an uptempo playstyle.
Since Miami has struggled on the offensive end all season, I don’t mind the Hawks as short underdogs on the road. They are easily the No. 1 “upset” pick of the night.
This season, Young is averaging 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3.
