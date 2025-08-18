Miami Heat Are Extremely Guard-Heavy Entering Training Camp
For the Miami Heat currently, things seem a bit out of balance.
After much was made about Erik Spoelstra finally sliding Bam Adebayo out of the center spot, to go bigger with Ke'lel Ware there last season, the Heat now have a roster that leans quite small overall. That continued with the trade of forward Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets, clearing the way for the Heat to re-sign guard Dru Smith.
Highsmith is not much taller than Smith, but Spoelstra used him primarily in the frontcourt, while Smith (whenever he's fully recovered from Achilles' tendon surgery) figures to be part of the backcourt. That backcourt now has seven players: Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson (though he could slide up to wing), Smith, previous starter Terry Rozier and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.
That's seven of the 14 current standard spots.
Andrew Wiggins, Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Simone Fontecchio classify more as wings, with tweener Keshad Johnson, Adebayo, Ware and Nikola Jovic filling out the rest of the frontcourt.
As we discussed on a recent episode of Five on the Floor, this may force Spoelstra to lean small a lot, unless he features Jovic in many lineups.
We could see Powell and/or Larsson playing a lot of what is traditionally considered to be "small forward." And Wiggins at "power forward." But for a team that has struggled when it's gone against functional size at other spots -- think Denver -- it may be problematic again.
Spoelstra will need to lean into the Heat's strengths, and that may mean playing a bit faster, though many observers suggest that every season, and the Heat settle into the bottom 10 in pace.
Regardless, it seems imperative for the Heat to add one more big body to the roster, just in case Ware or Adebayo miss any time. Otherwise, you could see a guard or wing playing the "5." It wouldn't be the first time.