Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Are Extremely Guard-Heavy Entering Training Camp

Ethan J. Skolnick

Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) slips while dribbling the basketball against Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) slips while dribbling the basketball against Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson (45) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the Miami Heat currently, things seem a bit out of balance.

After much was made about Erik Spoelstra finally sliding Bam Adebayo out of the center spot, to go bigger with Ke'lel Ware there last season, the Heat now have a roster that leans quite small overall. That continued with the trade of forward Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets, clearing the way for the Heat to re-sign guard Dru Smith.

Highsmith is not much taller than Smith, but Spoelstra used him primarily in the frontcourt, while Smith (whenever he's fully recovered from Achilles' tendon surgery) figures to be part of the backcourt. That backcourt now has seven players: Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson (though he could slide up to wing), Smith, previous starter Terry Rozier and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.

That's seven of the 14 current standard spots.

Andrew Wiggins, Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Simone Fontecchio classify more as wings, with tweener Keshad Johnson, Adebayo, Ware and Nikola Jovic filling out the rest of the frontcourt.

As we discussed on a recent episode of Five on the Floor, this may force Spoelstra to lean small a lot, unless he features Jovic in many lineups.

We could see Powell and/or Larsson playing a lot of what is traditionally considered to be "small forward." And Wiggins at "power forward." But for a team that has struggled when it's gone against functional size at other spots -- think Denver -- it may be problematic again.

Spoelstra will need to lean into the Heat's strengths, and that may mean playing a bit faster, though many observers suggest that every season, and the Heat settle into the bottom 10 in pace.

Regardless, it seems imperative for the Heat to add one more big body to the roster, just in case Ware or Adebayo miss any time. Otherwise, you could see a guard or wing playing the "5." It wouldn't be the first time.

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com