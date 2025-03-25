Jimmy Butler's Agent Shares His Hope for Warriors Star's First Matchup vs. Heat
Jimmy Butler is about to break no-contact with his ex.
The Golden State Warriors forward will play his first game against his former team the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, meaning all eyes will be on the 305, and for good reason; Butler and the Heat didn't exactly have a smooth breakup, and after weeks of turmoil and three suspensions, the forward was finally traded to Golden State in early February.
If you ask Butler's agent, though, he's just hoping this reunion comes as a relief to all parties.
“My hope is Tuesday is cathartic for everyone,” agent Bernie Lee told the Miami Herald. “If you have some anger in your heart, get it out. Get it all out. But once that’s all released, my hope is we get to the next step, which is appreciation. Appreciation for a pretty incredible five years together.
“One unfortunate aspect of sports is the amount of change. Nothing ever stays the same and everything has a time limit. We hit ours, but once we get a bit of distance from the separation, what will hopefully remain is a really immense feeling of accomplishment and the profound connection Jimmy had with this city and community at large. He was the right person at the right time. And over time, I think more and more, we will all see and appreciate that.”
Butler, who played with the Heat for six seasons, previously predicted that his first post-trade game against the Heat would feel "personal," though "it's all love." And in perhaps a gesture of good will, the Heat will be playing a tribute video to the forward during the matchup.
So yes, it was a messy breakup, but perhaps these two exes will handle their first meeting as calmly as possible. The real question, though, is who will win?
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.