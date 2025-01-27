Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Keeps Focus On Team Amid Jimmy Butler Drama
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has never allowed "outside noise" to enter the locker room.
That's why he's treating the latest Jimmy Butler drama the same. On Monday, the Heat announced they were suspending Butler indefinitely after another violation of team rules. Spoelstra the staff didn't address it with the team because they are ready to move past the situation.
"We didn't even talk about anything today other than preparing for the Magic," Spoelstra said during Monday's pregame interview. "I get it, what you guys all want right now. I figure that's why this media room is full right now. We're trying to quiet the noise. We're just focusing on the task at hand. There's no better place to be than just the present moment."
The Heat reportedly suspended Butler again because they were going to keep Haywood Highsmith in the starting lineup. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Butler left practice. This was supposed to be his first game after serving another two-game suspension for similar issues.
Spoelstra said the Heat are only interested in moving forward despite all the surrounding drama. The latest suspension marked Butler's third in a month since he requested a trade last month.
"We'll try and make adjustment if we need to," Spoelstra said. "Whatever we feel is necessary right now. We're learning more about this group as we go and we'll figure it out."
