A Proposed Trade For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro To Boost Frontcourt?

Former coach says Heat could make a deal involving Herro

The Miami Heat are likely to enter training camp with the same roster as last year. 

But at least one former NBA coach thinks the Heat could still make a move before the season begins. Ex-assistant David Thorpe recently told the TrueHoop podcast the Heat could trade Tyler Herro for Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson. 

“Though four years older than Herro, Johnson went two picks ahead of him in 2019,” he wrote. “An excellent defender who is improving, Johnson also hit 39 percent of his 3s in his first three seasons and 41 percent in the past two postseasons. Like Herro, he has been a solid role player on one of the league’s elite teams. He is not the scorer or shot creator Herro is, and that matters to Miami; yet Johnson did score 12 points a game on the second unit of a very balanced offense. He should get more 3-point looks in Miami, meaning he’d fill some of the 3-and-D void from [P.J.] Tucker’s departure.”

Scroll to Continue

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. 

