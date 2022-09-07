Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Considered Among League's Villains

Butler had cleaned his image until last year's altercation with Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was doing so well in showing progress. 

Butler was nearly a model citizen most of his first three seasons in Miami. 

He has seemingly made everyone forget about his past blowups with teammates. And then last season's near skirmish with coach Erik Spoelstra and forward Udonis Haslem during a timeout occurred. 

And it put Butler right back where he started. Bleacher Report recently released its list of Top NBA villains. Butler checked in at No. 7. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was No. 1 on a list that also included Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. 

It's unfortunate for Butler because he had caused so few problems with the Heat. He arrived with the reputation as a troublemakers after causing issues at his previous stops with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and 76ers. 

When Butler joined Miami, he embraced the "Heat Culture" attitude. The positive is he recovered from the incident and led the Heat to the Eastern Conference finals. They lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics, falling just one victory shy of a second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. 

The Heat will put it long as Butler keeps producing the way he has. 

