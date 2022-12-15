Bol Bol Drive And Dunk Highlight Goes Viral

Bol Bol continues to make his case for the league's most improved player

Orlando Magic forward Bol Bol has made great strides in his fourth season.

He is averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds and starting resemble the player most would consider an NBA All-Star. He is an early candidate for the league's most improved player. The 7-foot-2 Bol recently set the Internet abuzz with a court-length move where he went behind his back, hit a spin move and then finished with a two-handed dunk against the Atlanta Hawks.

"It's just like a reaction thing," Bol told reporters in Orlando after the game. "If I see someone going this way, you bite the other way and go the other way. It's really just all reaction."

Bol's teammate and last year's No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero tweeted, "unbelievable" about the play.

Bol, who played at Oregon, was originally a second-round pick by the Miami Heat in 2019 but was traded to the Denver Nuggets. The Heat only chose Bol because it was part of a three-team trade, so they never had intention in keeping him. The Heat eventually landed KZ Okpala, who is now with the Sacramento Kings.

Bol is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, who passed away in 2010.

