Caleb Martin's Versatility Is "Vital" For The Miami Heat

Martin has impacted the game in a variety of ways this season

First, Caleb Martin agreed to play out of position at power forward this season for the Miami Heat.

Then he became a standout defender. And then he displayed his 3-point shooting touch.

Martin has done just about everything for the Heat, which makes him so important.

"His versatility is vital to our group," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Night after night after night, he's taking on all the different challenges this league can present. Whether he's guarding the small, super-quick guys or whether he's guarding the bigger wings or that he's switching onto centers ... Our defense seems to be more active and fast when he's out on the court. He's a playmaker out there, which fits with Jimmy (Butler) and Bam (Adebayo)."

Martin had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in Wednesday's win against the Los Angeles Lakers. It seems he improving as the season progresses.

"He's getting a whole lot more comfortable in his role," Spoelstra said. "He's really good on the baseline without the ball, working behind the ball ... He's a great spot-up 3-point shooter. This is not an aberration. I've watched him in practice for now a year and a half. When he gets his feet set and he has time, he's as good as anybody out there."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Lakers. CLICK HERE

How Heat Twitter reacted to win against Lakers. CLICK HERE

LeBron James unsure how many years he will play. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com