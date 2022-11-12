Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball Upgraded To Questionable Saturday Against the Miami Heat

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball could return for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat after dealing with an ankle injury.

The news was first reported by Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Ball has yet to play this season.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -10

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The Heat are 72-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 42-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Cody Martin (quard) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

HORNETS

F Kelly Oubre

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Dennis Smith Jr

G Terry Rozier

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Thursday's win against Hornets: "We've dropped some of these leads and you have go through all the emotions and the detail on both ends and find a way to figure it out. I think this is an important breakthrough early on in the season, just to continue to have these kind of games and then find a way to win. I thought it was really important for us to got to OT and deal with the frustration and then have to mentally reset, emotionally reset, to play five more minutes. I thought we were very good in that overtime. We'll continue to work and get better. I saw a lot of positives."

