Rapper J. Cole Makes An Appearance At Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets Game

The Miami Heat are no strangers to having famous rappers sitting courtside at games.

From Rick Ross to Pit Bull to Trick Daddy, the Heat have had plenty. On Thursday, it was J. Cole. The Heat gifted him with one of the new City Edition jerseys.

The night was even more for J. Cole, who has a strong relationship with Heat forward Caleb Martin. Last season a story by Roderick Boone in the Charlotte Observer details how J. Cole, who has an extensive basketball background, played a role by alerting Heat assistant Caron Butler of Martin's talent.

“Yeah, that’s my man,” Caleb Martin said in the interview. “It shows that even though he’s accomplished a lot of things ... and he’s got so many other things to worry about, he worries about his people. And it’s dope he considers me one of his people, that he takes into account and he knew my situation. He saw me working in the gym every day and you could just tell he appreciates guys who grinds like he does and so that’s a blessing for him to lend a hand out there and do what he could.”

