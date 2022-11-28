Chemistry Between Bam Adebayo And Tyler Herro At An All-Time High

The former Kentucky standouts continue to build a strong bond with the Heat

They often choose to share the postgame interview podium when both have solid performances.

Miami Heat starters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who both played at Kentucky, were already close before the season began. This year, they've gotten even closer.

It's played a role in their success, especially recently. Despite playing without Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson, the Heat are on a three-game winning streak.

Much of it is because what Herro and Adebayo are doing on the court. It's also helped their relationship has improved off the court, too.

“Talking to him on the bus, being next to him on the plane, I feel like that’s what’s really building the connection," Adebayo said. "It’s not just going in there and getting better on the court. But off the court, developing a brotherhood.”

Adebayo has averaged 35 points the last two games, wins against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks. Herro averaged 10 assists in those game, including registering his first triple-double against the Hawks.

The Herro-Adebayo combination has become the Heat's top two-man game.

"It's fun playing with Bam," Herro said. "Our handoff in pick-and-rolls are pretty unstoppable. It's an easy target. You throw it up ... I'm just really proud of him. He makes the rest of better."

