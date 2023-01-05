Could Miami Heat Target Zach LaVine In A Trade?

The Heat reportedly are among the teams with interest in acquiring the high-flying Chicago Bulls guard

Judging by their 20-19 record, it's no secret the Miami Heat may need another piece to keep pace with the rest of the contenders in the Eastern Conference.

A recent report suggested the Heat may make a play for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. The website HoopsHype.com listed the Heat among four teams who could have interested in LaVine.

"If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat," wrote HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The question is would the Heat be willing to give up one of their key cogs to acquire LaVine. According to Scotto, the Heat would have to include guard Tyler Herro in the trade package.

Herro is the Heat's third-leading scorer at 21.1 points a game. LaVine, a career 20-point scorer, would be a solid addition but not sure if it's worth moving Herro in exchange for a player who would have to get acclimated to a new system at midseason.

