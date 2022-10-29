De'Aaron Fox Highlights The List Of Kentucky Players In Miami Heat Vs. Sacramento Kings Game

Five former Kentucky Wildcats are on the rosters of the Kings and Heat, including Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro

The University of Kentucky has long been one of the top NBA-producing colleges.

From Anthony Davis to Devin Booker to Rajon Rondo, the program has had their share of All-Stars. During Saturday's Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings game, it will be no different.

Five former Wildcats are on the rosters, including All-Star candidates Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and the Heat's Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. The other two are Trey Lyles and Malik Monk, both of the Kings.

Monk is arguably off to the hottest start in the NBA by a player not named Luke Doncic. He is averaging 30.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists on 59 percent shooting, including 42 from the 3-point line.

Fox, in his sixth season, is a lock for the All-Star game if he comes close to keeping this pace.

Herro and Adebayo both look like they could be headed to at least earning some All-Star consideration. Despite a recent two-game slump, Herro is averaging 17.5 points, a career-high 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Adebayo, who was an All-Star in 2020, is averaging 16.5 points and 8.3 rebounds on 53 percent shooting.

