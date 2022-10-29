Skip to main content

De'Aaron Fox Highlights The List Of Kentucky Players In Miami Heat Vs. Sacramento Kings Game

Five former Kentucky Wildcats are on the rosters of the Kings and Heat, including Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro

The University of Kentucky has long been one of the top NBA-producing colleges. 

From Anthony Davis to Devin Booker to Rajon Rondo, the program has had their share of All-Stars. During Saturday's Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings game, it will be no different. 

Five former Wildcats are on the rosters, including All-Star candidates Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and the Heat's Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. The other two are Trey Lyles and Malik Monk, both of the Kings. 

Monk is arguably off to the hottest start in the NBA by a player not named Luke Doncic. He is averaging 30.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists on 59 percent shooting, including 42 from the 3-point line. 

Fox, in his sixth season, is a lock for the All-Star game if he comes close to keeping this pace. 

Herro and Adebayo both look like they could be headed to at least earning some All-Star consideration. Despite a recent two-game slump, Herro is averaging 17.5 points, a career-high 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Adebayo, who was an All-Star in 2020, is averaging 16.5 points and 8.3 rebounds on 53 percent shooting. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Takeaways from the Heat's loss to Golden State. CLICK HERE

Heat Twitter suggests Jimmy Butler needs more help. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings

USATSI_19307955_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Can Relate To Tom Brady's Divorce

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19290869_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Sacramento Kings, Betting Lines, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19309801_168389536_lowres
News

Contract Extension Will Always Magnify Struggles Of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19308818_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Plays All Five Positions Out Of Necessity

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19309825_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants A More Aggressive Bam Adebayo In Wins

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19309049_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Reaction To Crossing Over Tyler Herro Before Hitting Three-Pointer

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19309830_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Twitter Says Jimmy Butler Needs More Help

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19309907_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To Golden State Warriors

By Cory Nelson