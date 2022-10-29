Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Is Showing What The Miami Heat Missed Out On During Free Agency

After the Heat were unable to complete a deal this summer, Mitchell has the Cleveland Cavaliers soaring

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell recently said he thought Miami and New York were his two top possible destinations. 

The Heat were among the leaders because of his friendship with Bam Adebayo. The two even spent most of the offseason working out together in Miami. 

After the way Mitchell has started in Cleveland, you have to wonder how much the missed out by being unable to land him during free agency. Mitchell, who was in All-Star with the Utah Jazz, surprisingly landed with the Cavs in early September. 

Mitchell has led the Cleveland to a 4-1 start, which ties the Atlanta Hawks for second place in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The highlight for Mitchell was leading the Cavs to a victory Friday against the Boston Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in last year's NBA Finals. 

He finished with 41 points, four rebounds and five 3-pointers. 

So far, Mitchell is averaging 31 points, 6.4 assist and 4.8 rebounds on 47 percent shooting, making the Cavs a contender in the East. The Heat may have lacked the assets to acquire him but they were among the teams atop his list. You can only imagine the possibilities if they somehow found a way to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. 

The Heat get their first look against the Mitchell and the Cavs Nov. 20 in Cleveland. 

