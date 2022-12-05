Draymond Green Explains Why LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

The LeBron James versus Michael Jordan greatest player debate will be around until the end of time.

Athletes and sports analysts have offered their takes and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently offered his opinion.

He sat down on Uninterrupted’s “Throwing Bones” to discuss his take.

"Bron started in '03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA,” Green said. “In 2020 he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA no matter what the game did. The game went from two slugs, like two big men, to like, a stretch four big man, back to two big men, to no big men, and he's been the best no matter what. When you look at the teams that Bron has carried to championships or carried to the Finals. M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year. You look at the skillset that Bron has. There's nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody.”

He continued saying, “You all want to be like Mike, but what LeBron has been able to do and how he can control a game, like, to do it this long. M.J. retired. This s*** is grueling. Going to the Finals year after year after year, Bron went to eight or nine straight. M.J. took a break right in the heat of that s***. Bron didn't take a break, you know what he did? He went again and again and again again. And again. So for me, that's why it's Bron over M.J. for me.”

“And on top of that, the talent nowadays is way better. And I'm sure one of the old f**** gonna say 'you're out of you're mind' blah blah blah. The talent is way better, just like the talent at Apple is way better than the talent that was working at Apple in 1991."

Green also gave his top five players.

"My top 5 is LJ 1, MJ 2, Kobe 3, Steph 4, Shaq 5… By 2005, he was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA."

When James played with the Cleveland Cavaliers his first seven years, he was constantly connected to Jordan. Once he joined the Miami Heat, his name was basically carved into the G.O.A.T debate for good. He led the Heat to the Finals four times, winning championships in 2012 and 2013.

It’s no surprise Green supports James in this debate. Although they had their feud in the 2016 Finals, they later became close friends. Green even switched his representative to Klutch Sports, the same as James.

