Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Sent To G League

Miami Heat rookie center Nikola Jovic will not be with the team Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

He has been sent on G League assignment with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Here's tonight's Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FedEx Forum

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: +2

VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

GRIZZLIES

F Dillon Brooks

F Jaren Jackson Jr

C Steven Brooks

G Ja Morant

G John Konchar

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on his teammates: "I see the way that they put their bodies on the line. Just the fact that everybody is stepping into roles when guys are down and guys are out. I love that because you never know when your number is going to be called. But every time somebody's number is called, they're always ready."

