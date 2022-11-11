Erik Spoelstra Says Miami Heat Moving Closer To Their Identity

The knock against the Miami Heat is if they have enough outside of Jimmy Butler to compete for a championship.

Butler carried the load much of last postseason but they fell just one victory shy of making the NBA Finals. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team is at its strength when teammates lighten the scoring load for Butler.

That was the case in Thursday's victory against the Charlotte Hornets. While Butler did score 35 points, he had plenty of help. Max Strus (12 points), Gabe Vincent (12 points), Kyle Lowry (10 points) and Bam Adebayo (18 points and 14 rebounds) had their moments.

"That is how we're built," Spoelstra said. "The guys are really embracing that. I think we're starting to understand what our identity has to be on both ends of the court. Jimmy was, obviously sensational, particularly when we went down in the fourth quarter, he really put his imprint on those last few minutes. He really willed a lot of our offense ... but Max hit a big three. He had struggled from behind the line most of the game and still had that big three down the stretch. Bam picked it up as well in the fourth quarter, really made some nice plays. Kyle was orchestrating and Gabe was really all over the place for us."

